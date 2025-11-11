Escalation in the Caribbean: U.S. Military Buildup Heightens Tensions

The deployment of the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group into the Latin America region has significantly escalated tensions, U.S. officials revealed to Reuters. The carrier group's arrival in the Caribbean raises the military stakes between the United States and Venezuela.

This move, ordered by President Donald Trump, is part of a broader strategy that has seen the addition of eight warships, a nuclear submarine, and F-35 aircraft to the U.S. military presence in the area. The escalation underscores the growing strategic focus on the region.

While the exact location of the carrier remains undisclosed, it has entered the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility, which encompasses large swathes of ocean within the Latin America territory, hinting at a deliberate show of strength.