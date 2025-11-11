Ceasefire Tensions: Israel-Hezbollah Standoff in South Lebanon

The Israeli military has accused the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah of attempting to rebuild its military capabilities in south Lebanon, challenging the security of Israel and nullifying the ceasefire established last year. Israeli forces have launched strikes on Hezbollah targets, with military spokesman Nadav Shoshani asserting Hezbollah's operations south of the Litani River violate the truce.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam counter these claims by accusing Israel of contravening the agreement through occupation and aggressive actions. Hezbollah maintains its commitment to the ceasefire, denying efforts to restore its combat strength in the region.

In light of these allegations, additional tension arises from accusations of weapon smuggling from Syria, with Israel aiming to thwart these attempts. Hezbollah denies any armament buildup yet faces pressure as Israel urges Lebanon's army to intensify efforts to disarm the group. The situation remains delicate, with regional stability at stake.