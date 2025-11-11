Escalating Tensions: Suicide Bombing in Islamabad Sparks Diplomatic Strife

A suicide bombing shook Islamabad on Tuesday, resulting in 12 fatalities and escalating militant violence in Pakistan's capital. Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif declared the country in a 'state of war,' attributing the attack to militant forces allegedly emanating from Afghanistan.

In response, Islamabad accused Afghanistan of sheltering militants responsible for the bloodshed, an allegation Kabul firmly denied. Tensions further strained as Pakistan, having previously engaged in military actions against alleged militants in Afghanistan, threatened retaliatory measures if the Afghan authorities did not act.

The attack, occurring near a busy lower court, marked the first civilian strike in the capital in a decade. Although no group claimed responsibility, suspicions fell on factions linked to the Pakistani Taliban. Meanwhile, a militant attack on a school near the Afghan border intensified the unfolding crisis.

