EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Controversy

EU member states propose delaying the anti-deforestation law to 2026 for large firms and 2027 for small ones. The policy faces resistance due to logistical challenges and high costs. Critics argue postponement could harm the environment, countering EU's green agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union member states are contemplating a one-year postponement of the bloc's anti-deforestation law, as indicated by a recent EU draft seen by Reuters. Larger firms would face a delay to December 2026, while smaller businesses would see a push to June 2027.

Despite the European Commission's recent efforts to ease compliance, the draft reveals many members found the proposals insufficient. Critics, particularly environmental advocates, warn that the deferment could cause environmental regression.

Some major food companies support the law and raise concerns that further delays threaten global forests. Final negotiations are in progress with an aim to conclude by mid-December, spearheaded by Denmark, which currently holds the EU presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

