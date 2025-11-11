EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Controversy

European Union member states are contemplating a one-year postponement of the bloc's anti-deforestation law, as indicated by a recent EU draft seen by Reuters. Larger firms would face a delay to December 2026, while smaller businesses would see a push to June 2027.

Despite the European Commission's recent efforts to ease compliance, the draft reveals many members found the proposals insufficient. Critics, particularly environmental advocates, warn that the deferment could cause environmental regression.

Some major food companies support the law and raise concerns that further delays threaten global forests. Final negotiations are in progress with an aim to conclude by mid-December, spearheaded by Denmark, which currently holds the EU presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)