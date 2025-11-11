Left Menu

Religious Conversion Racket Unearthed at India-Nepal Border

Two individuals were arrested in Bhayapurwa village, near the India-Nepal border, for allegedly converting around 150 Hindus to Christianity. They, along with two family members, reportedly offered incentives for conversion. The arrests followed a police raid during a mass conversion event. Financial links are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant operation, two individuals were arrested on Tuesday for their involvement in alleged religious conversions in Bhayapurwa village, situated along the India-Nepal border, police reported.

Authorities have accused the duo of converting roughly 150 members of the local Hindu community to Christianity, with two more suspects from the same family still at large. The arrested individuals allegedly enticed villagers with jewellery, grains, and other items in exchange for their conversion.

According to police sources, the suspects had been active for over five months, following training from a Christian missionary group, RMS Church, in Punjab. During a mass conversion event, law enforcement officials faced resistance, with stones being thrown at them. Investigations continue to trace financial connections tied to these conversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

