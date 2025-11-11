Religious Conversion Racket Unearthed at India-Nepal Border

In a significant operation, two individuals were arrested on Tuesday for their involvement in alleged religious conversions in Bhayapurwa village, situated along the India-Nepal border, police reported.

Authorities have accused the duo of converting roughly 150 members of the local Hindu community to Christianity, with two more suspects from the same family still at large. The arrested individuals allegedly enticed villagers with jewellery, grains, and other items in exchange for their conversion.

According to police sources, the suspects had been active for over five months, following training from a Christian missionary group, RMS Church, in Punjab. During a mass conversion event, law enforcement officials faced resistance, with stones being thrown at them. Investigations continue to trace financial connections tied to these conversions.

