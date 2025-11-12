Left Menu

Saudi Arabia and U.S. to Co-Host Strategic Investment Summit

Saudi Arabia is planning a U.S.-Saudi investment summit in Washington on November 19 during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit. The event, first reported by CBS News, is set to occur at the Kennedy Center, co-hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment and U.S.-Saudi Business Council.

Updated: 12-11-2025 04:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 04:24 IST
Saudi Arabia is poised to host a significant U.S.-Saudi investment summit in Washington on November 19, as revealed by a source well-versed in the planning. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to visit Washington, meeting President Donald Trump at the White House on November 18.

The investment summit is planned to happen alongside Bin Salman's visit but is not part of his official itinerary. While it's uncertain if Trump and Bin Salman will directly participate, there's an expectation they might make an appearance.

Initially reported by CBS News, the summit is set to take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Co-hosted by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and the U.S.-Saudi Business Council, the meeting comes as Trump encourages Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords, normalizing ties with Israel.

