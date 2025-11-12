Colombian President Halts Intel Exchange Amidst U.S. Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has instructed the nation's public security forces to suspend intelligence collaborations with U.S. agencies. This action is in response to continued action by Washington targeting boats in the Caribbean region.

The Colombian leader took to social media platform X to clarify his stance, asserting, "The fight against drugs must be subordinated to the human rights of the Caribbean people." His statement underscores a demand for respect and prioritization of local populations in international drug control strategies.

This development points to evolving challenges in the historical collaboration between Colombia and the United States, specifically in their joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, and signals potential changes in diplomatic relations.