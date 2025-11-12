Left Menu

Preacher's Arrest Unravels University-Linked Terror Module in India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police detained a preacher linked to a terror module operating out of a university in Faridabad. The arrest comes after a significant discovery of explosive materials. This marks the ninth arrest in the investigation of a white-collar terror network involving Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-11-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 09:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have detained a preacher from Mewat, Haryana, as part of an ongoing investigation into a 'white collar' terror network connected to a university in Faridabad.

Officials report that Maulvi Ishtiyaq was apprehended in Srinagar. His residence within the Al Falah university complex yielded over 2,500 kg of explosive materials, including ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur. His arrest marks the ninth so far in the investigation, which involved coordinated raids across states.

The network is suspected of links to banned groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. The materials were allegedly stored by Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Umar Nabi, the latter implicated in a deadly Red Fort car explosion.

