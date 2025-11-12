Afghanistan's Deepening Crisis: A Nation on the Brink

Afghanistan is grappling with a dire economic and humanitarian crisis, as a staggering nine out of ten households are resorting to skipping meals, selling personal belongings, or incurring debt to survive, according to the United Nations.

The crisis is being fueled by mass returns of Afghans, with over 4.5 million people forced back into the country since 2023, predominantly from Iran and Pakistan. This influx has pushed the population up by 10%, further straining resources.

Moreover, natural disasters like earthquakes, floods, and drought have exacerbated the situation, destroying 8,000 homes and overwhelming public services. The United Nations and international donors are urged to provide immediate support to alleviate these compounded crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)