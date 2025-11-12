ATS Probes Teacher's Role in Al Qaeda Linked Case

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has intensified its investigation into a Pune-based software engineer, Zubair Hangargekar, focusing on his alleged connections to extremist groups, including Al Qaeda. The latest twist involved questioning a teacher in Thane, whose home was reportedly utilized for clandestine meetings.

Officials revealed that Hangargekar, arrested on October 27, had potential links with banned organizations and was involved in radicalization activities. During the probe, ATS discovered a Pakistani contact and other international numbers on an old phone belonging to Hangargekar, raising further suspicions.

The search also led to the recovery of incendiary materials such as religious discourses, a speech translation of Osama bin Laden, and documents related to weapon and bomb-making. However, ATS clarified that the teacher is not currently a suspect or witness in this ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)