Teacher's Mimicry Sparks Controversy, Suspension Follows

A government school teacher in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh has been suspended. The suspension came after a video of him mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral. The teacher, Saket Purohit, was seen in the clip satirically addressing LPG price hikes.

The video led to an inquiry by the district education office, sparked by a complaint from BJP MLA Preetam Lodhi. Lodhi argued that such actions by a government teacher violated conduct rules and sent an inappropriate message. Following the probe, officials confirmed the suspension under Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules.

Purohit expressed a sense of injustice, claiming he wasn't given a chance to defend himself. Despite the suspension, he remains entitled to subsistence allowance as he is reassigned to the block education office during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)