Scandal Erupts as Students Assist Teacher with Exam Papers

Authorities have launched a probe into a viral video showing two Class VI students allegedly assisting a teacher with Class X Marathi answer sheets in a school in Satara, Maharashtra. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is investigating this breach of examination rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing controversy, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has initiated an investigation following the circulation of a viral video. The footage captures two Class VI students apparently aiding a teacher in reviewing Class X Marathi answer sheets at Uttareshwar High School, located in Vidani village, Satara.

The incident, viewed as a serious violation of examination protocols, was highlighted by Kolhapur Divisional Board Chairperson Rajesh Kshirsagar. Despite preliminary findings suggesting the students were merely instructed to draw lines on blank pages, the mere transfer of exam materials to unauthorized individuals constitutes a breach of rules.

An official team is set to visit the school to gather CCTV footage and further details, with a comprehensive report expected by late evening. The incident underscores the critical importance of safeguarding examination integrity in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

