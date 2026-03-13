Scandal Erupts as Students Assist Teacher with Exam Papers

In a developing controversy, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has initiated an investigation following the circulation of a viral video. The footage captures two Class VI students apparently aiding a teacher in reviewing Class X Marathi answer sheets at Uttareshwar High School, located in Vidani village, Satara.

The incident, viewed as a serious violation of examination protocols, was highlighted by Kolhapur Divisional Board Chairperson Rajesh Kshirsagar. Despite preliminary findings suggesting the students were merely instructed to draw lines on blank pages, the mere transfer of exam materials to unauthorized individuals constitutes a breach of rules.

An official team is set to visit the school to gather CCTV footage and further details, with a comprehensive report expected by late evening. The incident underscores the critical importance of safeguarding examination integrity in educational institutions.

