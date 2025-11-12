Left Menu

DRI Cracks Down on Elaborate Gold Smuggling Syndicate in Mumbai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has dismantled a gold smuggling network in Mumbai, seizing gold valued at Rs 15 crore and arresting 11 individuals, including a notorious mastermind. The operation uncovers illegal melting units and evasion of import regulations, compromising India’s economic integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully dismantled a gold smuggling syndicate, seizing gold worth Rs 15 crore and arresting 11 suspects, including the alleged mastermind, according to official sources on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations have unveiled an elaborate conspiracy to smuggle gold into India, with the refined metal being illegally sold in the grey market, flouting import regulations and evading essential government revenues.

The DRI's Mumbai Zonal unit, acting on gathered intelligence, coordinated extensive searches across four locations in the city, uncovering illegal melting operations and unregistered shops involved in this complex operation.

