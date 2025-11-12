Left Menu

Surveillance Footage Unveils Moment of Red Fort Explosion

CCTV footage has surfaced showing the exact moment of the powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. Recorded by a surveillance camera at the Red Fort crossing, the footage reveals busy traffic movements followed by a sudden explosion. Chaos ensued as people fled the scene, matching previous investigations.

Newly surfaced CCTV footage has revealed the precise instance of the powerful explosion that occurred near Delhi's Red Fort. Captured by a surveillance camera at the Red Fort crossing, the visual depicts bustling traffic suddenly disrupted by a fiery explosion on Monday evening.

The blast, which resembled a red balloon bursting, led to immediate chaos and panic as people ran for cover. The recording aligns with the timeline previously established by investigators, pinpointed at around 6.50 pm.

The vehicle believed to be at the center of the explosion was driven by Dr. Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, according to ongoing investigations.

