Supreme Court Orders Swift Release of Delhi Lawyer Amid Controversial Arrest

The Supreme Court has mandated the immediate release of Delhi advocate Vikram Singh, who was apprehended by the Gurugram Police in connection to a murder investigation. The arrest raised significant concerns regarding the treatment of legal professionals.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, with Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, ruled in favor of Singh's release after hearing arguments from senior advocate Vikas Singh. The court emphasized the unwarranted nature of the police's actions against Singh, underlining the need to adhere to proper legal procedures.

This development highlights a broader issue within the legal community about police coercion against attorneys representing high-profile or controversial clients. The court's order to release Singh on a Rs 10,000 bail bond also calls for further scrutiny of the conduct by the Special Task Force in handling cases against legal professionals.

