Crackdown on Cybercrime: The Arrest of Vikas Kumar

In a significant breakthrough, city police have arrested Vikas Kumar, a cybercriminal hailing from Bihar, accused of hacking into the mobile phones of Sandalwood actor Upendra and his wife, Priyanka Upendra. Police sources report that Kumar exploited their WhatsApp accounts to impersonate them and defraud acquaintances of the couple.

The incident unfolded on September 15 when Priyanka Upendra clicked on a fraudulent link, unwittingly granting remote access to her WhatsApp account to the hackers. This led to a series of fake emergency messages being sent to her contacts, soliciting transfers of Rs 55,000. Unaware of the ruse, some acquaintances, including the couple's son, transferred money.

Upon realizing the breach, Priyanka and Upendra alerted authorities at Sadashivanagar Police Station. Ensuing investigations, conducted with the Central Division Cyber Crime Unit, traced the digital footprints to Dashrathpur village in Bihar—infamous for cybercrime rings. Technical evidence and surveillance led to Kumar's arrest, with inquiries into his network ongoing.