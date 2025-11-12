Israel Reopens Zikim Crossing for Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

In a significant move, Israel reopened the Zikim Crossing in northern Gaza on Wednesday, enabling the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave. This action follows demands from U.N. aid agencies for increased support in the region post-ceasefire.

The crossing had been shut since September 12, stalling crucial aid supplies to northern Gaza, which is experiencing severe famine conditions. The shutdown had left international aid groups unable to deliver essential supplies, despite some aid being rerouted through southern areas.

Israel's military has not clarified reasons for the crossing's closure, but a COGAT statement announced the reopening, stating it was based on a directive from the political echelon. Under strict security checks, aid will be handled by U.N. and other international organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)