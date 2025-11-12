Left Menu

Israel Reopens Zikim Crossing for Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Israel has reopened the Zikim Crossing in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian aid trucks into the region. This decision follows calls from U.N. aid agencies for increased support after a ceasefire. The crossing was shut down last month, hindering critical aid deliveries to the famine-stricken area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:57 IST
In a significant move, Israel reopened the Zikim Crossing in northern Gaza on Wednesday, enabling the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave. This action follows demands from U.N. aid agencies for increased support in the region post-ceasefire.

The crossing had been shut since September 12, stalling crucial aid supplies to northern Gaza, which is experiencing severe famine conditions. The shutdown had left international aid groups unable to deliver essential supplies, despite some aid being rerouted through southern areas.

Israel's military has not clarified reasons for the crossing's closure, but a COGAT statement announced the reopening, stating it was based on a directive from the political echelon. Under strict security checks, aid will be handled by U.N. and other international organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

