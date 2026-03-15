Pope Leo XIV Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Middle Eastern Tensions

In a powerful plea for peace, Pope Leo XIV has urged an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, setting the stage for renewed dialogue between the conflicting nations. His calls come amid rising tensions and violence, particularly following a devastating missile strike on an Iranian school.

The Vatican's concern is notably centered on the humanitarian impact of the conflict, with a particular focus on the threats faced by Christian communities in southern Lebanon—an area facing an impending humanitarian crisis.

This appeal marks a significant shift in Leo's usually diplomatic tone, though he refrained from directly naming the United States or Israel, signaling the Vatican's neutral stance. Meanwhile, key Vatican figures continue to denounce the war's morality.

(With inputs from agencies.)