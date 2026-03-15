Pope Leo XIV Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Middle Eastern Tensions
Pope Leo XIV has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, urging dialogue between conflicting parties. His comments, focusing on the humanitarian impact, came after a missile strike in Iran and a growing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, highlighting the Vatican's concern for the region's Christian communities.
- Country:
- Italy
In a powerful plea for peace, Pope Leo XIV has urged an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, setting the stage for renewed dialogue between the conflicting nations. His calls come amid rising tensions and violence, particularly following a devastating missile strike on an Iranian school.
The Vatican's concern is notably centered on the humanitarian impact of the conflict, with a particular focus on the threats faced by Christian communities in southern Lebanon—an area facing an impending humanitarian crisis.
This appeal marks a significant shift in Leo's usually diplomatic tone, though he refrained from directly naming the United States or Israel, signaling the Vatican's neutral stance. Meanwhile, key Vatican figures continue to denounce the war's morality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Energy Secretary Predicts End of Iran Conflict and Oil Price Rebound
Iran's Grip on the Global Energy Market
Geopolitical Tensions Escalate with New Iranian Threats
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Oil Markets Disrupted Amid US-Iran Tensions
Iran's Role in the Global Energy Tides: Controlling the Strait of Hormuz