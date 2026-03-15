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Pope Leo Calls for Ceasefire to Halt Escalating Crisis in Iran

Pope Leo urged for an immediate ceasefire in the Iranian conflict, highlighting the devastating impact on non-combatants in the region. Addressing the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran at St. Peter's Square, he called for dialogue and peace, emphasizing the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:41 IST
Pope Leo Calls for Ceasefire to Halt Escalating Crisis in Iran
Pope Leo

Pope Leo made a fervent appeal on Sunday for an immediate ceasefire in the escalating Iranian conflict, decrying the 'atrocious violence' that has claimed the lives of thousands and inflicted widespread suffering across the region.

As the U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran enters its third week, Leo, the first U.S. pope, cautioned that violence will not achieve the justice and peace longed for by regional populations.

During his Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square, Leo expressed solidarity with those affected by the conflict and stressed the need for dialogue to assist Lebanese authorities in finding sustainable solutions to the nation's pressing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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