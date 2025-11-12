Jammu on High Alert: Vigilance Boosted Following Delhi Blast

Authorities in Jammu have called for increased vigilance across the city following a catastrophic explosion near Delhi's Red Fort that took 12 lives and destroyed multiple vehicles. The police have issued an advisory urging residents, especially businesses, to install CCTV cameras to enhance surveillance and deter suspicious activities.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikram Bhau emphasized the importance of public cooperation in a recent press briefing. "We have engaged with shopkeepers, transporters, and vendors to boost security and ensure any atypical movements are promptly reported," Bhau stated, highlighting the efforts to sensitise the community.

In response to the incident, security has been intensified city-wide, including constant patrolling and monitoring camera feeds. The high alert extends to strategic locations such as the Jammu-Srinagar highway and the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, with initiatives led by senior police officials focusing on preparedness and public support.