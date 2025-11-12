Spain and China Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid EU Challenges
King Felipe VI's historic visit to China highlights Spain's efforts to bolster economic ties with China amid EU challenges. Xi Jinping proposes strategic cooperation with Spain to expand influence, despite broader EU mistrust. This visit signals a shift in Spain's diplomatic focus towards strengthening its economic partnerships with Beijing.
In a historic state visit aimed at bolstering economic ties, Spain's King Felipe VI met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. The meeting signals a potential shift in Spain's diplomatic focus, as Madrid seeks to strengthen its economic partnership with Beijing amid growing global tensions.
President Xi presented a vision of cooperation with "great global influence," advocating for a strategic partnership that promises to yield mutual benefits. He suggested joint ventures in third markets like Latin America, taking advantage of Spain's established ties in the region. This comes as China's export-driven economy faces pressures from trade frictions with the European Union.
The visit highlights a balancing act for Spain within the EU, where mistrust of China persists due to geopolitical tensions and trade imbalances. Nevertheless, Madrid is pursuing deeper economic collaboration, emphasizing the historical and cultural ties shared with Beijing. This path of subtle diplomacy seeks to navigate political risks while expanding Spain's influence on the global stage.
