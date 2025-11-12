Justice Served: 25-Year Sentence for Campus Crime

A youth has been sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2019 rape of a minor girl. The court of XII Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge found the 24-year-old guilty under POCSO and IPC sections.

The judgment includes a Rs 10,000 fine. The accused, who was initially 18 in 2019 and a college senior, had befriended the victim online, stalking and blackmailing her with nude photos.

The case emerged after the college notified the girl's parents of her irregular attendance. Following an inquiry, the victim disclosed the sexual assaults. She has expressed appreciation for Hyderabad Police's 'Bharosa' unit's support.

