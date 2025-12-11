Left Menu

Shocking Allegations: Transwoman Accuses Man of Rape and Blackmail

A man in Ludhiana is accused of raping a transwoman under false pretenses of marriage, extorting money, and defaming her on social media. The victim claims blackmail and harassment by the man and his relatives. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing by Ludhiana police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A disturbing development emerged in Ludhiana, where a man stands accused of raping a transwoman under the false promise of marriage, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The victim, who underwent gender reassignment surgery, accused Taranpal Singh Monga of repeated assaults in various city hotels and extorting money amounting to Rs 22 lakh. Family members of Monga are said to have been complicit in the harassment and abuse, according to police reports.

The scandal deepened as allegations surfaced of the accused morphing images of the victim and her mother, posting them online to tarnish their reputation. Despite a zero FIR filed in Faridabad, the case has been transferred to Ludhiana, with police yet to make arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

