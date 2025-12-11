Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Sentenced to 14 Years Imprisonment

Pakistan's former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Faiz Hameed, was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by a military court, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced Thursday, as reported by Dawn. The decision follows a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) initiated on August 12, 2024, under the Pakistan Army Act, lasting over 15 months.

Hameed faced four charges, including engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secret Act, misusing authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals. After thorough legal proceedings, Hameed was found guilty on all charges and sentenced accordingly, according to ISPR.

The sentence, promulgated on December 11, 2025, involved a trial where the ex-spymaster's legal rights were respected, allowing him a defense team of his choice. The convict retains the right to appeal, as per ISPR's statement. Additional investigations into his involvement in political agitation are underway separately.

The sentencing follows an October statement by ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry highlighting the Army's commitment to a fact-based accountability system. Hameed was detained in August 2024, with FGCM proceedings commencing soon after.

(With inputs from agencies.)