Fugitive's Fall: The Capture of JKB Land Scam Architect Priyanka Singh

In a significant breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force apprehended Priyanka Singh, implicated in a major fraud case involving countless victims, who had been evading arrest since 2019.

Priyanka, alongside her husband Rajesh Kumar Singh and other directors of JKB Land and Developers Infrastructure Ltd., orchestrated a scam defrauding investors in land development schemes. She was captured at Saubhagyam Apartments in Lucknow early Tuesday.

With previous arrests made, including that of director Ashish Srivastava in Indore, authorities continue to unfold the extent of the fraud amid ongoing legal proceedings.

