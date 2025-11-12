Fugitive's Fall: The Capture of JKB Land Scam Architect Priyanka Singh
Priyanka Singh, part of JKB Land and Developers Infrastructure Ltd., was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force for her role in a major fraud case involving investor scams. Since 2019, she had been evading arrest despite a Rs 50,000 cash reward for information leading to her capture.
In a significant breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force apprehended Priyanka Singh, implicated in a major fraud case involving countless victims, who had been evading arrest since 2019.
Priyanka, alongside her husband Rajesh Kumar Singh and other directors of JKB Land and Developers Infrastructure Ltd., orchestrated a scam defrauding investors in land development schemes. She was captured at Saubhagyam Apartments in Lucknow early Tuesday.
With previous arrests made, including that of director Ashish Srivastava in Indore, authorities continue to unfold the extent of the fraud amid ongoing legal proceedings.
