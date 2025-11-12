Nerul Police Arrest Assam Burglar, Crack Theft Cases

Nerul Police in Navi Mumbai have solved multiple theft cases following the arrest of an Assam resident allegedly traveling to the city to commit burglaries.

Authorities confiscated gold and silver jewelry worth Rs 12.5 lakh from 33-year-old Mohinul Abdul Malik Islam. A local resident had reported jewelry worth Rs 4.95 lakh stolen, prompting a special investigation team to launch an inquiry.

Using CCTV footage and other advanced technological tools, police identified Islam, who reportedly confessed to the crimes linked to Nerul and other Navi Mumbai locations. Five burglary cases have so far been resolved thanks to the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)