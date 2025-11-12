Left Menu

Nerul Police Arrest Assam Burglar, Crack Theft Cases

Nerul Police in Navi Mumbai arrested Mohinul Abdul Malik Islam for multiple burglaries, seizing jewelry valued at Rs 12.5 lakh. Islam, an Assam resident, allegedly traveled to Mumbai specifically for criminal activities. His arrest was facilitated by CCTV footage and meticulous police work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:17 IST
Nerul Police Arrest Assam Burglar, Crack Theft Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nerul Police in Navi Mumbai have solved multiple theft cases following the arrest of an Assam resident allegedly traveling to the city to commit burglaries.

Authorities confiscated gold and silver jewelry worth Rs 12.5 lakh from 33-year-old Mohinul Abdul Malik Islam. A local resident had reported jewelry worth Rs 4.95 lakh stolen, prompting a special investigation team to launch an inquiry.

Using CCTV footage and other advanced technological tools, police identified Islam, who reportedly confessed to the crimes linked to Nerul and other Navi Mumbai locations. Five burglary cases have so far been resolved thanks to the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urgent Plea for Tamil Workers' Safe Release in Mali

Urgent Plea for Tamil Workers' Safe Release in Mali

 India
2
Pythian Games 2025: A Cultural Symphony at Bengaluru City University

Pythian Games 2025: A Cultural Symphony at Bengaluru City University

 India
3
Global Tensions and Political Maneuvers: An Overview of Current World Events

Global Tensions and Political Maneuvers: An Overview of Current World Events

 Global
4
Endangered Humboldt Penguins: A Call to Action

Endangered Humboldt Penguins: A Call to Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025