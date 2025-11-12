Nirmala Sitharaman's Three-Day Nagaland Visit: Boosting Development and Skilling Initiatives

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to visit Nagaland for three days, aiming to evaluate central schemes and boost local development. Her visit will span across Dimapur, Kiphire, and Kohima, focusing on healthcare, education, and digital initiatives.

Sitharaman's agenda includes visits to Kiphire district, where she will assess developmental projects, engage with tribal leaders, and interact with Anganwadi workers. Notably, she will inaugurate the Government Industrial Training Institute in Kiphire to enhance vocational training.

The Minister will also oversee the integration of technology initiatives by attending the signing of an MoU between T-SAT and NIELIT in Kohima. Her visit concludes with the inauguration of an AI Centre in Dimapur, cementing the state's commitment to technology-driven growth.

