Ukraine's Corruption Scandal: Justice Minister Suspended Amidst Allegations

Ukraine's government has suspended Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko as part of a major corruption probe targeting figures close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko amid allegations involving the state nuclear power company and high-ranking officials.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau, in its 15-month investigation, detained five individuals and identified seven more suspects in a scheme involving alleged kickbacks totaling $100 million in the energy sector. Notably, the suspects include a businessman alleged to be the primary orchestrator, a former energy minister advisor, and an Energoatom executive.

Although Halushchenko has not been formally charged, he expressed readiness to fight the allegations in court. During this period, Liudmyla Suhak will assume his duties as the acting justice minister. Despite this, the scandal's alleged ringleader, Timur Mindich, remains charged and linked closely to Zelenskyy's circle.

