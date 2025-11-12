Teacher's Premises Searched in Al Qaeda Probe: Maharashtra ATS Expands Investigation

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted searches at the residences of a teacher in Thane and another person in Pune. This action is part of an ongoing investigation into a local software engineer's alleged connections with Al Qaeda and related organizations.

Officials emphasized that these searches are unrelated to the recent fatal blast in Delhi, although they are exploring any potential ties between the incidents. The arrested software engineer, Zubair Hangargekar, was previously apprehended for suspected radical activities and links with banned extremist groups.

During the investigation, a Pakistani contact number was found on Hangargekar's old phone. Although further inquiries are ongoing, the ATS assures there is no evidence linking Hangargekar to the Delhi incident. Items confiscated during the searches include digital storage devices and radical literature.

