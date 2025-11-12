Romania Strengthens Ties for Energy Security Amid Russian Threats
Romania's national defense strategy emphasizes collaboration with Black Sea allies to secure energy projects from Russian threats. It highlights cooperation with Turkey and Bulgaria, prioritizing energy and telecoms infrastructure protection. Romania aims to be the EU's largest gas producer by 2027, amidst regional security challenges.
Romania aims to bolster its alliances with Black Sea nations to safeguard energy ventures envisioned to make it the European Union's top gas producer by 2027, amid growing Russian threats. The draft national defense strategy, disclosed on Wednesday, prioritizes enhanced cooperation with Turkey and Bulgaria to shield critical energy and telecoms infrastructure.
Sharing a vital 650-kilometer border with Ukraine, Romania has witnessed frequent violations of its airspace by Russian drones recently. Black Sea's pivotal role in facilitating shipments of grain and oil underscores the need for vigilance, as nations like Bulgaria, Georgia, and Turkey also share these waters with Ukraine and Russia.
The Neptun Deep offshore gas project, operated by OMV Petrom and Romgaz, is set to commence production in 2027, positioning Romania as a significant EU gas contributor. The defense strategy also underscores the essential nature of Romania's strategic partnership with the United States, acknowledging cyber threats, corruption, and institutional weaknesses as security risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
