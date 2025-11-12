Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for High Court Accountability with New Dashboard Initiative

The Supreme Court mandates all high courts to launch a dashboard displaying reserved judgements and their posting dates to enhance judicial transparency. Following complaints on delayed rulings by the Jharkhand High Court, the move aims to highlight judicial accountability and improve public access to court information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated all high courts to establish a dashboard on their websites to track the status of judgement reserves and pronouncements. This directive, announced on Wednesday, seeks to address prolonged delays in delivering verdicts, ensuring greater transparency and accountability within the judicial system.

The order follows a series of pleas, primarily from death row and life convicts, highlighting excessive delays in the Jharkhand High Court. These complaints prompted immediate action, resulting in the delivery of long-pending judgements and acquittal of several convicts.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi emphasize the need for a self-managed system for judges to prevent case backlog issues. The initiative marks a critical step towards performance evaluation and accountability, with a focus on efficiency and public service within the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

