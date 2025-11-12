Left Menu

BJP's Aparajita Sarangi Leads Controversial Parliamentary Committee

BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi is appointed as the chairperson of a parliamentary committee examining bills for the removal of key leaders if arrested for 30 days on serious charges. Opposing parties largely boycott, claiming the bills violate the principle of innocence until proven guilty.

Updated: 12-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:27 IST
Aparajita Sarangi of the BJP has been appointed to chair a significant parliamentary committee tasked with scrutinizing legislative proposals that could lead to the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and cabinet ministers if they are detained for 30 days on serious charges. This move comes amid a substantial boycott by opposition parties.

The committee, comprising 31 members, includes only four from opposition ranks, with the majority being from the BJP and NDA. Notable opposition figures like Supriya Sule and Asaduddin Owaisi are part of the panel, although key parties like Congress have opted out, citing fundamental legal concerns.

Critics argue these bills undermine the principle of presumed innocence, suggesting they could unfairly lead to automatic dismissals. The government argues the legislation is necessary, highlighting instances like Arvind Kejriwal's continued tenure as Delhi chief minister despite legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

