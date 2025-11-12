Supreme Court Decries Professor's Conduct as Threat to Society
The Supreme Court criticizes Assam professor Md Joynal Abedin for his social media posts that threatened young women and portrayed anti-national sentiments. Despite his apologies and deletion of posts, the court stressed his habitual offensive behavior, denying him interim bail and considering alternative judicial proceedings due to court delays.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticized Assam college professor Md Joynal Abedin for his objectionable social media posts, labeling him a threat to young women and society. The court's bench deemed his actions perverse and highlighted a pattern of harassing behavior toward women.
Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi refused interim bail to Abedin, who faced arrest over anti-national and obscene online remarks. The court emphasized the gravity of his misconduct, noting his unsettling conduct as a habitual offender, and demanded a serious response from the educational institutions.
Counsel for Abedin argued his remorseful actions included deleting the posts, but the bench remained focused on his offensive patterns. As the Gossaigaon court experiences a shortage of judicial officers, the Supreme Court urged the Gauhati High Court to consider transferring the case for timely proceedings.
