QCI and BHEL Host Inter PSU Gunvatta Manthan to Promote Quality Excellence

The Quality Council of India (QCI), in collaboration with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), organized the Inter PSU Gunvatta Manthan at QCI headquarters in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in advancing India’s national quality movement. The event served as a dynamic platform for Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to exchange ideas, benchmark best practices, and explore strategies for fostering quality excellence in alignment with Viksit Bharat 2047.

Strengthening India’s National Quality Movement

The discussions at the Gunvatta Manthan highlighted QCI’s pivotal role in promoting a quality-first approach across India’s industrial landscape. Participants emphasized the need for structured quality frameworks, business excellence models, and continuous process improvement to enhance operational efficiency and global competitiveness.

The event underlined how quality initiatives such as Six Sigma, Lean manufacturing, Quality Circles, and Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) are being integrated across PSUs to optimize performance. Additionally, participants showcased innovations in digital automation, supplier development programmes, and sustainability-oriented quality management, reinforcing India’s shift toward smart, efficient, and sustainable industrial ecosystems.

Collaboration Between QCI, NABCB, and BHEL

Led by Dr. Durgesh C. Gupta, Head of Corporate Quality and Business Excellence at BHEL, in association with the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) — a constituent board of QCI — the event brought together several leading public sector undertakings, including BEL, BPCL, EIL, GAIL, IOCL, PGCIL, and THDC.

The interactive discussions enabled participants to share their organizational experiences, assess performance metrics, and identify key enablers for continuous improvement. The collaboration also emphasized QCI’s vision of developing globally competitive institutions rooted in quality-driven governance and innovation-led productivity.

Voices from Leadership: Commitment to Excellence

In his opening remarks, Shri Jaxay Shah, Chairperson of QCI, reaffirmed the Council’s mission to strengthen the national quality ecosystem. He noted that initiatives such as the Inter PSU Gunvatta Manthan symbolize the collective intent to embed a culture of quality across the public and private sectors.

“Quality must become an intrinsic part of every process — from design to delivery. The collaboration between QCI and BHEL is a step toward creating quality-centric institutions that can compete globally,” said Shri Shah.

Shri S. M. Ramanathan, Director (R&D), BHEL, in his keynote address, emphasized the critical role of PSUs in India’s socio-economic progress. He urged organizations to focus on simplicity, reliability, and customer satisfaction by ensuring quality excellence across all operational stages.

Dr. Ravi P. Singh, Chairperson of NABCB, highlighted the importance of conformity assessment and accreditation systems that align with international standards. He stressed the need to enhance transparency and accountability within quality assurance mechanisms to reinforce trust in Indian products and services at a global level.

Quality, Innovation, and Sustainability: The Way Forward

The Gunvatta Manthan served as a confluence of ideas centered around quality, innovation, and sustainability. Discussions underscored the need for digital transformation in quality management — including the integration of AI-driven analytics, real-time monitoring tools, and smart inspection systems to improve process reliability.

Participants also explored the role of supplier quality improvement programmes in enhancing the resilience of supply chains and minimizing production disruptions. The convergence of these initiatives reflects India’s evolving industrial philosophy — where quality and sustainability are seen as drivers of competitiveness and long-term value creation.

Towards Institutional Collaboration and Capacity Building

The event concluded with a joint session led by QCI and BHEL, which outlined models for institutional collaboration, including tailored quality partnerships, capacity-building programmes, and maturity assessment frameworks. These initiatives aim to strengthen organizational learning, standardization, and data-driven decision-making across the public sector.

Through such cross-sectoral initiatives, QCI seeks to build a national quality architecture that aligns India’s industrial growth with international benchmarks, ensuring that public enterprises remain agile, efficient, and globally trusted.

Driving Viksit Bharat 2047 Through Quality

The Inter PSU Gunvatta Manthan reaffirmed QCI’s and BHEL’s shared commitment to embedding quality excellence into India’s public sector enterprises. As the nation marches toward Viksit Bharat 2047, the emphasis on quality management, innovation, and sustainability will play a defining role in shaping a globally competitive industrial future.

The collaborative spirit displayed at the event demonstrated that India’s PSUs are not just engines of economic growth but also champions of quality transformation, setting new benchmarks for performance, productivity, and purpose.