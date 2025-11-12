Shivraj Singh Chouhan Honours Farmers at Plant Genome Saviour Awards 2025

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, today honoured farmers and farming communities at the Plant Genome Saviour Awards Ceremony, held at C. Subramaniam Hall, Pusa Campus, New Delhi. The event celebrated the Silver Jubilee (25 years) of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights (PPV&FRA) Act, 2001, and marked the 21st Foundation Day of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPV&FRA).

The awards recognize the invaluable contributions of farmers and organizations dedicated to seed conservation, biodiversity preservation, and genetic resource protection, reaffirming the central role of farmers as the true custodians of India’s agricultural legacy.

Celebrating India’s Seed Guardians

During the ceremony, the Union Minister felicitated outstanding farmer innovators and community organizations from across India for their efforts in conserving indigenous seed varieties.

Among the recipients were the Community Seed Bank of Telangana, Shiksha Niketan of Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal, Mithilanchal Makhana Producers’ Association, CRS-Na Dihing Tenga Unyan Committee of Assam, Shri Bhupendra Joshi (Uttarakhand), Shri T. Joseph (Kerala), Shri Lakshan Pramanik, Shri Ananthamurthy J, Shri Nakul Singh (Bihar), and Shri Narendra Singh (Uttarakhand), among others from different states.

Each awardee was recognized for their exemplary work in conserving rare, traditional, and climate-resilient seed varieties, ensuring the continuity of India’s genetic diversity amid the challenges of modernization and monoculture farming.

PPV&FRA: A Pillar of Agricultural Biodiversity

In his address, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the PPV&FRA for its remarkable achievements over the past two decades, stating that Indian agriculture’s strength lies in its rich biodiversity and the wisdom of traditional farming communities.

“Seed is the biggest capital of a farmer—it is our fundamental right,” he emphasized. “While promoting new and high-yielding varieties is essential, preserving traditional seeds is equally important. There must be a balance between the two.”

The Minister noted that under the PPV&FRA Act, farmers are eligible for financial incentives of up to ₹15 lakh for conserving and developing indigenous plant varieties. The initiative aims to encourage grassroots innovation, ensure equitable benefit-sharing, and sustain farmers’ ownership rights over their genetic resources.

Strengthening Awareness and Institutional Synergy

Shri Chouhan expressed concern that many farmers remain unaware of the PPV&FRA Act and its benefits, urging for greater outreach and simplification of registration procedures. He called for improved coordination between PPV&FRA and allied legislation such as the Seed Act, Biodiversity Act, and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) frameworks to streamline governance.

He also emphasized the creation of a national digital database of indigenous varieties and called for an integrated approach involving scientists, policymakers, and farmer organizations to preserve India’s vast agricultural biodiversity.

“The farmers who conserve our seeds and biodiversity are the true guardians of India’s agricultural heritage. They must be recognized, empowered, and supported through policies and programmes that value their contributions,” he said.

Ministers Call for Organic and Traditional Conservation

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, highlighted the growing importance of organic and natural farming methods in preserving biodiversity. He said that the PPV&FRA has provided a robust institutional mechanism to support seed conservation through farmer participation.

“Conservation efforts are progressing rapidly, and this system will play an even greater role in protecting our genetic wealth while ensuring farmers’ welfare,” he noted.

Minister of State for Agriculture, Shri Ramnath Thakur, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need to conserve traditional crops like ‘mandua’ (finger millet), known for their nutritional and medicinal value. He called upon the Authority to focus more on documentation, research, and awareness campaigns for indigenous crop varieties that are essential for both food security and climate resilience.

Towards Policy Reforms and Inclusive Growth

Shri Chouhan stated that the Ministry is open to incorporating feedback and suggestions from farmers, scientists, and seed organizations in the upcoming amendments to the PPV&FRA Act. These reforms, he said, would aim to simplify processes, strengthen benefit-sharing mechanisms, and expand farmer awareness.

He emphasized that the future of Indian agriculture depends on ensuring the coexistence of traditional and modern seed systems, where technological advancement goes hand-in-hand with biodiversity protection.

Dignitaries and Participants

The event was graced by Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture, Shri Ramnath Thakur, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Director General of ICAR, Dr. Mangi Lal Jat, Joint Secretary (Agriculture), Shri Ajit Kumar Sahu, Chairperson, PPV&FRA, Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, and Registrar-General, PPV&FRA, Dr. D.K. Agarwal, along with senior government officials, scientists, and farmer representatives from across the country.

The gathering celebrated the resilience and innovation of India’s farming community, reaffirming the government’s vision to build a self-reliant, biodiversity-rich, and sustainable agricultural system.

Looking Ahead: Farmers at the Heart of Viksit Bharat 2047

As India celebrates 25 years of the PPV&FRA Act, the event symbolized a renewed commitment to protecting farmers’ rights, preserving native seed varieties, and strengthening genetic sovereignty.

Shri Chouhan concluded by linking these efforts to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, stating that India’s progress in agriculture will be defined not only by productivity but also by preservation, innovation, and inclusivity.