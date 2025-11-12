Left Menu

Betrayal at the Wedding: Groom Stabbed in Shocking Reception Incident

In a shocking incident at a wedding reception in Badnera, Maharashtra, a groom was stabbed by an acquaintance over an old conflict. Captured by a drone camera, the assailant fled on a bike. Police confirmed a prior attack, and both parties face legal consequences following ensuing vandalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:20 IST
Betrayal at the Wedding: Groom Stabbed in Shocking Reception Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident during a wedding reception in Badnera, Maharashtra, a groom was stabbed by an acquaintance over a longstanding disagreement, local police reported on Wednesday.

The shocking episode was captured by a drone camera that was recording the wedding, which showed the assailant fleeing on a two-wheeler. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde disclosed that the altercation took place on Tuesday night at Sahil Lawn located on Badnera Road.

Sujal Samudre, the groom, was attacked with a knife by friend Raghav Bakshi, leading to injuries to his thigh and back. Bakshi was seen escaping on a bike, threatening a pursuer before speeding off onto a busy road. The police revealed that a related attack had occurred just two days prior. In the aftermath, Samudre's relatives reportedly vandalized Bakshi's residence. Legal action is underway against both parties as complaints were filed from each side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Young Talent Aryan Bisht Eager for Asia Cup Rising Stars Spotlight

Young Talent Aryan Bisht Eager for Asia Cup Rising Stars Spotlight

 Qatar
2
Controversy Unfolds: Property of Ex-Bar Leader Attached Under UAPA

Controversy Unfolds: Property of Ex-Bar Leader Attached Under UAPA

 India
3
Israeli President Condemns Surge in Settler Violence

Israeli President Condemns Surge in Settler Violence

 Israel
4
Constitutional Amendment Expands Military Power in Pakistan

Constitutional Amendment Expands Military Power in Pakistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025