Betrayal at the Wedding: Groom Stabbed in Shocking Reception Incident

In a dramatic incident during a wedding reception in Badnera, Maharashtra, a groom was stabbed by an acquaintance over a longstanding disagreement, local police reported on Wednesday.

The shocking episode was captured by a drone camera that was recording the wedding, which showed the assailant fleeing on a two-wheeler. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde disclosed that the altercation took place on Tuesday night at Sahil Lawn located on Badnera Road.

Sujal Samudre, the groom, was attacked with a knife by friend Raghav Bakshi, leading to injuries to his thigh and back. Bakshi was seen escaping on a bike, threatening a pursuer before speeding off onto a busy road. The police revealed that a related attack had occurred just two days prior. In the aftermath, Samudre's relatives reportedly vandalized Bakshi's residence. Legal action is underway against both parties as complaints were filed from each side.

(With inputs from agencies.)