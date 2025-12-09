Mysterious Knife Attack Leaves Jeweller Hospitalized in Vasai

A jeweller in the Jai Nagar area of Vasai town, Maharashtra, suffered serious injuries after being attacked with a knife by an unidentified person. The incident took place around noon at the jeweller's shop. Despite the violent encounter, the perpetrator exited the premises swiftly, leaving the owner, Kalu Singh, injured.

The jeweller was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment. The DCP of Vasai Division, Purnima Chowgule-Shringi, informed reporters that the investigation is considering various angles since the attacker didn't steal anything from the shop. This gives rise to speculations of motives other than robbery.

Local authorities have registered a case at Valiv police station and are utilizing CCTV footage along with witness statements to accelerate the investigation. The police remain vigilant in solving the case and apprehending the attacker.

(With inputs from agencies.)