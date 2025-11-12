Sanjeev Kumar Urges Start-up Collaboration to Boost Aatmanirbharta in Defence

Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar has underscored the vital need for greater collaboration with start-ups, innovators, and MSMEs to strengthen India’s technological backbone in the defence sector. Speaking at the Delhi Defence Dialogue, organised by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) in New Delhi on November 12, 2025, he called innovation and indigenous capability-building the “cornerstones of India’s journey toward Aatmanirbharta in Defence.”

Addressing a distinguished audience of senior government officials, Armed Forces leaders, industry representatives, and researchers, Shri Kumar said that the defence ecosystem must evolve rapidly to harness the potential of new-age technologies that are reshaping global security paradigms.

Driving Innovation for Self-Reliance in Defence

In his keynote address, Shri Sanjeev Kumar highlighted that India’s defence industrial base is entering a transformative phase, fuelled by innovation, digitalisation, and start-up participation. He noted that several disruptive technologies — Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Quantum Computing, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems — are redefining warfare and national security frameworks globally.

“The most modern capabilities today are driven by disruptive technologies. To stay ahead, India must embrace innovation at every level — from concept to deployment,” he stated.

He emphasised that seamless information exchange among stakeholders — including government agencies, industry, academia, and start-ups — is essential to accelerate technology development and convert ideas into deployable, mission-ready solutions.

Role of iDEX and Technology Development Fund

The Defence Production Secretary praised initiatives such as Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and the Technology Development Fund (TDF) for playing a pivotal role in enabling start-ups and MSMEs to participate in India’s defence R&D ecosystem.

The iDEX programme, launched under the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), has already supported more than 400 start-ups, providing funding, mentorship, and access to testing facilities to turn their prototypes into products. Similarly, the TDF scheme under the Department of Defence Production (DDP) promotes indigenous design and development of technologies for the Armed Forces and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

“These initiatives have democratized innovation in defence. By enabling start-ups to work alongside traditional industry and research agencies, we are building a strong ecosystem of co-creation and capability development,” Shri Kumar observed.

Space Technology and Defence Preparedness

Shri Kumar also highlighted the increasing convergence of space technology and defence applications, describing it as a strategic enabler of modern warfare. He said that satellite-based surveillance, communication networks, and precision navigation systems have become integral to India’s national security architecture.

He urged the start-up ecosystem to focus on developing space-based sensors, AI-driven analytics, and micro-satellite technologies, which can enhance the Armed Forces’ situational awareness and operational readiness.

“Space technology is no longer an auxiliary domain—it is central to modern defence strategy,” he noted. “Integrating our capabilities in space with terrestrial and cyber domains will be key to future security preparedness.”

Delhi Defence Dialogue: Harnessing New-Age Technologies

The Delhi Defence Dialogue 2025, themed “Harnessing New-Age Technology for Defence Capability Development,” served as a high-level platform to bring together policy leaders, military commanders, scientists, and innovators to chart India’s course toward a technologically advanced defence architecture.

Over two days, the event hosted panel discussions, technology showcases, and interactive sessions covering:

AI-driven combat decision systems

Quantum-secure communications and computing

Advanced robotics and unmanned platforms

Next-generation materials and additive manufacturing

Cybersecurity and information dominance

Speakers from the Armed Forces, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), private defence companies, and academia shared insights on how emerging technologies could reshape battlefield operations, logistics, and strategic deterrence.

Start-ups as Catalysts for Defence Modernisation

A key takeaway from the dialogue was the reaffirmation that start-ups and MSMEs are now central to India’s defence innovation ecosystem. With over 300 start-ups currently engaged in defence R&D, India’s innovation pipeline is becoming increasingly self-reliant and globally competitive.

Shri Sanjeev Kumar noted that the Defence Ministry’s policies — including the Make in India in Defence initiative and Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 — have created a level playing field for domestic innovators and reduced import dependence on critical technologies.

He also highlighted the importance of incubation centres and defence technology clusters to support early-stage innovators, encouraging youth and technologists to contribute to national security objectives.

“Young minds and entrepreneurs bring agility, creativity, and a willingness to experiment — qualities that are vital for technological breakthroughs. Defence innovation must become a national movement,” he said.

Strengthening India’s Aatmanirbhar Defence Ecosystem

The dialogue concluded with a collective commitment from all participants to enhance public–private collaboration, scale indigenous manufacturing, and strengthen research networks for defence technology development.

Shri Kumar reiterated that Aatmanirbharta in Defence is not just about indigenization but about achieving strategic autonomy through innovation and capability building. He urged industry leaders and start-ups alike to view defence not merely as a sector but as a national mission of innovation and excellence.