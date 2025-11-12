Karnataka Court Lifts Stay on Dharmasthala Investigation After Shock Murders, Rapes Allegations

The Karnataka High Court has removed its earlier stay on an investigation into claims of multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala, a temple town in Dakshina Kannada. This decision comes after activists, who once supported filing the FIR, sought to quash it. Justice Mohammad Nawaz instructed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to avoid harassing the activists involved.

The SIT, citing significant evidence, opposed the quashing and emphasized the investigation extends beyond the initial complaint. Human remains discovered in Banglegudde suggest a broader scope for the inquiry. Although notices were issued to activists, the state assured no immediate arrests would occur if cooperation was ensured.

Controversy arose when C N Chinnaiah alleged the burial of bodies, stirring implications against local temple administrators. The SIT's ongoing probe included excavations in forested areas near the Netravathi River, finding skeletal remains at multiple sites. The investigation highlights potential long-term offenses, drawing significant public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)