Heightened Security in Delhi After Red Fort Blast
In response to the Red Fort blast, Delhi Police has ramped up security with public announcements urging vigilance against suspicious activities. Enhanced patrolling and surveillance, especially in crowded areas, aim to deter incidents and involve public cooperation. Measures include vehicle checks and additional pickets at city intersections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:13 IST
Delhi Police has ramped up security across the capital following the Red Fort blast, urging citizens to report suspicious activities. Public announcements were made near sensitive and crowded areas.
The enhanced security measures include increased patrolling and deployment of additional pickets at key intersections, complemented by routine vehicle checks.
Authorities stress the importance of public cooperation in these efforts, aiming not only to prevent incidents but also reassure and engage residents in maintaining a vigilant atmosphere.
