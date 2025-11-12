Heightened Security in Delhi After Red Fort Blast

Delhi Police has ramped up security across the capital following the Red Fort blast, urging citizens to report suspicious activities. Public announcements were made near sensitive and crowded areas.

The enhanced security measures include increased patrolling and deployment of additional pickets at key intersections, complemented by routine vehicle checks.

Authorities stress the importance of public cooperation in these efforts, aiming not only to prevent incidents but also reassure and engage residents in maintaining a vigilant atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)