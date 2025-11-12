Dramatic Arrest of Gangster Affiliates on Busy Highway

In a dramatic turn of events on the Ambala-Dera Bassi highway, police apprehended two criminals connected to notorious gangster Goldy Dhillon, part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The intense confrontation on the Ghaghar bridge involved Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and SAS Nagar Police.

The suspects, identified as Sharanjit Singh and Aman Kumar, were reportedly involved in previous shootings, with Sharanjit hailing from Mohali and Aman from Zirakpur. The police recovered two .32 bore pistols and ten live cartridges from them.

Sources allege the duo were under Dhillon's orders to target a Punjab businessman and had participated in earlier crimes, underscoring an ongoing battle against organized crime in the region. Deputy Inspector General, AGTF, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan noted their extensive criminal history, highlighting concerns over gang activity.

