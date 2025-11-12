U.S. Sanctions Myanmar Militia Supporting Cyber Scams

On Wednesday, the United States implemented financial sanctions on a Myanmar militia group for backing a cyber scam operation targeting Americans. The sanctions are specifically aimed at disrupting the activities of these groups that have trafficked hundreds of thousands across Southeast Asia to work in scam centers.

The latest move by the U.S. Treasury Department targets the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army, four of its leaders, and individuals linked to Chinese organized crime. These entities have exploited the chaotic situation in Myanmar to run lucrative scam operations.

John Hurley, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, emphasized that these criminal networks operating out of Burma—an older name for Myanmar—pose significant threats by stealing billions from Americans. He stressed the administration's commitment to using all available tools to combat these cybercriminals and protect American citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)