Doctors of Destruction: Unfolding the Red Fort Conspiracy

In a chilling revelation, officials have disclosed a 'white-collar' terror module's insidious plot to target Red Fort on Republic Day. Key players Dr Umar Nabi and Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who visited Turkiye where their handlers were based, aimed to assault iconic sites in the nation's capital.

The duo, dubbed the 'doctor module,' were allegedly coordinating attacks through Telegram groups with ties to Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammad. Their reconnaissance missions in Delhi mirrored tactics from the infamous 2008 Mumbai attack, police noted. An attempted attack during Diwali was also part of their agenda.

As the investigation unfolded, authorities found incriminating evidence including a blast-site vehicle registered under fake credentials and large quantities of explosives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after consoling blast victims, vowed justice in what the government described as a 'heinous terror incident.'

