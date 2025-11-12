Supreme Court Grants Influencer Bail in Rahul Gandhi Quote Controversy

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted relief to Raushan Sinha, an influencer at the center of a legal battle over a misquoted statement attributed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Judges Dipankar Datta and Aravind Kumar ruled Sinha's arrest was unnecessary, granting him anticipatory bail after dismissing a Telangana High Court order.

The case emerged from a July 1, 2024, parliamentary speech by Gandhi. Sinha's controversial social media post interpreting Gandhi's words led to a complaint and subsequent charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sinha claims his post was protected free speech aimed at political commentary.

(With inputs from agencies.)