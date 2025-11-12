Supreme Court Grants Influencer Bail in Rahul Gandhi Quote Controversy
The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to influencer Raushan Sinha, accused of misquoting Rahul Gandhi. It overturned a Telangana High Court decision, stating no arrest or custodial interrogation was needed. The case arose from Sinha's social media post following Gandhi's controversial parliamentary statement.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted relief to Raushan Sinha, an influencer at the center of a legal battle over a misquoted statement attributed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Judges Dipankar Datta and Aravind Kumar ruled Sinha's arrest was unnecessary, granting him anticipatory bail after dismissing a Telangana High Court order.
The case emerged from a July 1, 2024, parliamentary speech by Gandhi. Sinha's controversial social media post interpreting Gandhi's words led to a complaint and subsequent charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sinha claims his post was protected free speech aimed at political commentary.
