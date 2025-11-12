Left Menu

Empowering Women: Night Shifts Initiated in Uttar Pradesh for Female Employees

The Uttar Pradesh government now allows women to work night shifts following the Uttar Pradesh Factories Amendment Act. Strict safety and welfare measures are mandated. This move aims at boosting women's participation in the workforce and industry, accompanied by increased overtime hours and reinforced safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move to empower working women, the Uttar Pradesh government has permitted female employees to undertake night shifts contingent upon written consent. This directive emphasizes stringent safety and welfare measures from home to workplace, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The reform follows President Droupadi Murmu's approval of the Uttar Pradesh Factories Amendment Act in early October. With this legislation, women can now work from 7 pm to 6 am provided their consent is registered with the labour department. Employers are mandated to ensure adequate transportation, health facilities, CCTV surveillance, and security personnel for night shifts.

Additionally, the permissible overtime for women has been increased to 144 hours per quarter at double the regular wage. Previously restricted to 12 sectors, women can now work in all 29 hazardous categories, promoting gender equality and safety. Complementary safety measures, like the 1090 Women Power Line and Women Police Beats, further bolster this initiative.

