Left Menu

Brazil and U.S. Progress on Tariff Talks at G7

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed ongoing tariff negotiations during the G7 meeting in Niagara Falls. Brazil proposed further developments in talks and highlighted the importance of progress. An in-person meeting is planned to continue the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:18 IST
Brazil and U.S. Progress on Tariff Talks at G7
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the G7 meeting in Niagara Falls. The encounter focused on the ongoing tariff negotiations between the two countries.

A diplomatic source, speaking anonymously, revealed that Vieira emphasized Brazil's commitment to advancing the negotiations by submitting a proposal to the United States on November 4. Vieira expressed the urgency of progressing these discussions for the benefit of both nations.

Both diplomats agreed to arrange an in-person meeting in the near future to assess the current status and facilitate further progress in the ongoing negotiations, according to the source with direct knowledge of the conversation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attack

Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attac...

 Global
2
Witnessing Cosmic Fireworks: First Glimpse at Supernova's Stunning Early Stages

Witnessing Cosmic Fireworks: First Glimpse at Supernova's Stunning Early Sta...

 Global
3
WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

 Global
4
Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget Gap

Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget G...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025