Brazil and U.S. Progress on Tariff Talks at G7

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the G7 meeting in Niagara Falls. The encounter focused on the ongoing tariff negotiations between the two countries.

A diplomatic source, speaking anonymously, revealed that Vieira emphasized Brazil's commitment to advancing the negotiations by submitting a proposal to the United States on November 4. Vieira expressed the urgency of progressing these discussions for the benefit of both nations.

Both diplomats agreed to arrange an in-person meeting in the near future to assess the current status and facilitate further progress in the ongoing negotiations, according to the source with direct knowledge of the conversation.

(With inputs from agencies.)