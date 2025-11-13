Debunking Claims: No Genocide in Northern Nigeria Says AU Chair

In a strong rebuttal, the African Union Commission chairperson dismissed allegations made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding an ongoing genocide in Northern Nigeria. The chairperson clarified that Boko Haram's insurgency predominantly targets Muslims, contrary to Trump's claims targeting Christians.

The insurgency led by the extremist Islamist group, Boko Haram, has terrorized northeast Nigeria for over 15 years, claiming tens of thousands of lives. Experts have consistently reported that most victims of this violence are indeed Muslims, refuting the narrative proposed by President Trump.

Despite Trump's threats of military intervention and cessation of aid, Nigeria's Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's commitment to combat violent extremism and expressed hope that the United States will continue its alliance with Nigeria. The country, with a rich diversity of ethnic and religious groups, battles with intermittent violence fueled by ethnic tensions and resource conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)