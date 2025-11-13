Left Menu

Debunking Claims: No Genocide in Northern Nigeria Says AU Chair

The African Union Commission chairperson refutes Donald Trump’s claims of genocide in northern Nigeria, emphasizing the primary victims of Boko Haram are Muslims, not Christians. Despite U.S. threats, Nigeria's government remains committed to fighting extremism and hopes to remain an ally to Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 03:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strong rebuttal, the African Union Commission chairperson dismissed allegations made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding an ongoing genocide in Northern Nigeria. The chairperson clarified that Boko Haram's insurgency predominantly targets Muslims, contrary to Trump's claims targeting Christians.

The insurgency led by the extremist Islamist group, Boko Haram, has terrorized northeast Nigeria for over 15 years, claiming tens of thousands of lives. Experts have consistently reported that most victims of this violence are indeed Muslims, refuting the narrative proposed by President Trump.

Despite Trump's threats of military intervention and cessation of aid, Nigeria's Foreign Ministry reiterated the country's commitment to combat violent extremism and expressed hope that the United States will continue its alliance with Nigeria. The country, with a rich diversity of ethnic and religious groups, battles with intermittent violence fueled by ethnic tensions and resource conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

