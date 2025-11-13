Left Menu

Judge Signals Release of Detained Immigrants Amid ICE Policy Breach

A U.S. District Judge in Chicago plans to release detained immigrants on bond under a decree. The decision comes after ICE was found violating arrest protocols. Attorneys highlight unlawful ICE tactics and fight against time as many detainees face deportation. Government attorneys resist the release of high-risk individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 13-11-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 04:13 IST
Judge Signals Release of Detained Immigrants Amid ICE Policy Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. District Judge in Chicago has announced plans that could lead to the release of hundreds of detained immigrants who are currently awaiting hearings. The move is a reaction to systemic procedural violations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) highlighted during a recent hearing.

Judge Jeffrey Cummings cited a consent decree from 2022 requiring ICE to justify warrantless arrests as a basis for his decision. He outlined plans for a temporary halt to deportation proceedings for detainees and identified 13 individuals for immediate release, with broader decisions expected soon.

Despite pushback from the Justice Department, which argued that some detainees pose a high risk, immigration attorneys celebrated the ruling. They criticized ICE's tactics as unlawful and urged a swift review to prevent further unauthorized deportations under the ongoing immigration crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Domestic Tour: Unveiling Efforts to Combat Inflation

Trump's Domestic Tour: Unveiling Efforts to Combat Inflation

 Global
2
Emails Unleash New Scrutiny on Trump's Epstein Connection

Emails Unleash New Scrutiny on Trump's Epstein Connection

 Global
3
Historic Standoff: U.S. House Moves to End Longest Government Shutdown

Historic Standoff: U.S. House Moves to End Longest Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Legal Skies: U.S. Court Pauses Delta-Aeromexico Venture Wind-down

Legal Skies: U.S. Court Pauses Delta-Aeromexico Venture Wind-down

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025