Judge Signals Release of Detained Immigrants Amid ICE Policy Breach

A U.S. District Judge in Chicago has announced plans that could lead to the release of hundreds of detained immigrants who are currently awaiting hearings. The move is a reaction to systemic procedural violations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) highlighted during a recent hearing.

Judge Jeffrey Cummings cited a consent decree from 2022 requiring ICE to justify warrantless arrests as a basis for his decision. He outlined plans for a temporary halt to deportation proceedings for detainees and identified 13 individuals for immediate release, with broader decisions expected soon.

Despite pushback from the Justice Department, which argued that some detainees pose a high risk, immigration attorneys celebrated the ruling. They criticized ICE's tactics as unlawful and urged a swift review to prevent further unauthorized deportations under the ongoing immigration crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)