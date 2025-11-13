Boeing's $35.8 Million Verdict: Justice for a 737 Max Tragedy Victim

A federal court jury has awarded more than $24 million to the family of Shikha Garg, who perished in the 2019 Boeing 737 Max crash in Ethiopia, marking the first civil trial related to the disaster that took 157 lives.

The jury's decision in Chicago, a former Boeing headquarters, comes as a part of the ongoing legal reckoning for Boeing, which has already accepted responsibility for the tragedy and a similar earlier crash in Indonesia. Boeing will pay a total of $35.8 million to Garg's family, with additional amounts agreed with her husband outside of court.

Boeing has settled most wrongful death lawsuits confidentially, but some remain unresolved. The court proceedings highlighted both the senseless tragedy of Garg's death and Boeing's accountability, with the company publicly apologizing to all victims' families.

