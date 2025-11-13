Spain and China Forge New Strategic Ties Amid Politically Charged Atmosphere

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended a vision of cooperation to Spain's King Felipe VI, highlighting a partnership with global ramifications. This interaction, marking the first Spanish state visit to China in 18 years, aims to bolster Spain's support within the European Union in return for economic reassurances.

China seeks to incrementally ease trade disagreements with the EU amidst pressures from the United States, redirecting its focus towards strategic ties with regions where Spain has established connections. During the meeting in Beijing, President Xi expressed readiness for a comprehensive partnership with Spain, emphasizing exploration of third markets.

Madrid's diplomatic efforts, while not without risk, are aimed at expanding influence within the EU and fostering strategic partnerships with Asian powers. Spain, facing economic challenges amid EU-China tensions, is leveraging these diplomatic channels for economic gains, illustrated by agreements on food safety, education, and technology.